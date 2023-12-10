Ghanaian side, Dreams FC recorded their second win of their debut CAF Confederations Cup against Angolan side Academica Petroleos do Lobito.

In their third Group C game, the FA Cup champions were hosted at the Stade 11 de Novembro on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The MTN FA Cup Champions now find themselves with six points, putting them on par with Tunisian side Club Africain and Rivers United.

Dreams FC took an early lead in the 10th minute, courtesy of a brilliant effort by Abdul Aziz Issah.

However, Academica Do Lobito’s defender, Joao Valonga Basilio Barros, quickly equalized.

Karim Zito’s side regained control as veteran striker John Antwi showcased his scoring prowess, again putting his team ahead.

Aholou Gael Avocevou further secured the victory for Dreams FC with the third goal.

While the home side managed to grab a late consolation, Dreams FC emerged triumphant.

On the other hand, Academica Do Lobito finds themselves without a single point after three matches.

Dreams FC will aim to complete the double and strengthen their position in the quest for a spot in the quarter-finals when they host the Angolan side on Wednesday, December 20.