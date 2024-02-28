The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted a businessman a GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties for allegedly threatening to kill a businesswoman.

The Court presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau ordered that the sureties deposited their valid identity cards with the Court’s Registry.

Alfred Alorde denied telling Victoria Agbordo that “I will kill you.”

He is to make his next appearance on March 28, 2024.

Police Chief Inspector Salifu Nashiru told the Court that Victoria, the complainant, was a businesswoman and Alorde, the accused person, was also a businessman, both living at Domeabra.

He said on January 23, 2024, at about 0730 hours, the complainant was sending her wards to school and on reaching in front of the accused person’s house, the accused started quarrelling with her, saying “you are the one who sent me to police station that I had stolen your money”.

“I will beat you, knock you with my car and kill you and you will see.” Prosecution quoted the accused person.

Chief Inspector Nashiru said on January 24, 2024, the complainant reported the case to Danchira Police which led to the arrest of the accused person.

He said after investigation, he was charged with the offence and put before court.

