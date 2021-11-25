Award winning sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, is set to prove his versatility on Hitz FM 103.9.

He will be the host of a reggae show dubbed Burning Street this and every Friday between 10:00 pm to 12:00 am.

It will feature only roots reggae music from legends like Bob Marley, Culture, Alpha Blondy, Rocky Dawumi, and many others

Countryman Songo is promising nothing but fireworks on the re-launched roots reggae show, Burning Street.

“Expect roots music from your favourite reggae legends every Friday night from the Fire man; Ogya!!!” he said in an interview.