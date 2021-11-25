Countryman Songo
Countryman Songo

Award winning sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, is set to prove his versatility on Hitz FM 103.9.

He will be the host of a reggae show dubbed Burning Street this and every Friday between 10:00 pm to 12:00 am.

It will feature only roots reggae music from legends like Bob Marley, Culture, Alpha Blondy, Rocky Dawumi, and many others

Countryman Songo is promising nothing but fireworks on the re-launched roots reggae show, Burning Street.

“Expect roots music from your favourite reggae legends every Friday night from the Fire man; Ogya!!!” he said in an interview.