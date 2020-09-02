Burna Boy’s parents, Samuel and Bose Ogulu, have taken to social media to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage.

Burna Boy’s mother, who is also his manager, shared beautiful photos of herself and her husband on Instagram in celebration of their wedding anniversary. She disclosed that he has been her boyfriend for 32 years, her husband for 30 years and her baby daddy for 29 years.

My boyfriend for 32 years,

My baby daddy for 29 years,

My husband for 30 years and counting.

Happy Anniversary to US.