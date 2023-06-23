Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has become the first African music artiste to hit one billion streams on Audiomack.

Burna Boy made the great feat as the global streaming platform announced it via a Twitter post on Thursday.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner achieved the feat with the combined streams of his last three albums and singles in recent years.

Burna Boy is also the most followed African musician on the platform, with over four million followers.

It seems to be lots of histories for the music icon this year. Earlier this month, he made history as the first African artiste after selling out 80k-capacity London stadium.

Burna Boy’s concert, which was held on Saturday, June 6, in the United Kingdom, sparked delight among his fans by virtue of his performance.

Confirming the record via its official Twitter handle on Saturday before the show, the London Stadium congratulated the singer for the achievement.

It tweeted: “NOW SOLD OUT @burnaboy’s RECORD-BREAKING concert has now officially SOLD OUT.

“What an incredible achievement for the first-ever African artiste to solo headline a UK stadium. For those lucky enough to make it, enjoy the show.”

Burna Boy had earlier announced the show as part of the stops for his ‘Love, Damini’ world tour.

Apart from the concert, he also wowed football fans across the world with his performance at the UEFA Champions League Finals a fortnight ago.