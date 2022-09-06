Burkina Faso’s military ruler Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba says he will honour a promise to restore civilian rule within two years.

Under the 24-month transition agreement struck in July with the West Africa regional bloc, Ecowas, the military rulers pledged to hold elections that will return the country to civilian rule.

Lt-Col Damiba on Monday visited President Alassane Ouattara of neighbouring Ivory Coast, a diplomatic foray that came on the heels of a visit to Mali on Saturday.

The three countries are battling a bloody campaign by Islamist groups in the Sahel that has worsened the security situation.

Lt-Col Damiba and President Ouattara discussed the future of Burkina Faso and the security situation in the region.

During the meeting the two leaders praised efforts against jihadist groups and the collaboration between the two countries in the exchange of intelligence.

The Ivorian president said he was encouraged by the ongoing reconciliation efforts in Burkina Faso.

