Burkinabe authorities have said the spillage of the Bagre dam in Burkina Faso will begin on Friday, August 27.

In a statement, issued by management of the dam, SONABEL said the water level of the Bagré dam is rising rapidly and opening of the valves can begin between August 27 and 30, 2021.

“We send you herewith information of the situation of the levels of Kompienga and Bagré dams on Monday 23 August 2021.

“The upstream level on Monday 23 August 2021 is 174.05 m. Level is rising. The filling rate is 49.12% against 42.74% on the same date in 2020.

“The upstream level on Monday 23 August 2021 is 233.99 m. Level is rising. The filling rate is 86.51% against 101.16% on the same date in 2020.

“The water level of the Bagré dam is rising rapidly. The opening of the valves can begin between August 27 and 30, 2021.

“Partners are requested to inform structures and local residents concerned,” the statement concluded.

The annual spillage of the Bagre Dam often results in serious floods in Ghanaian communities in the northern parts.

Last year, when the dam was spilled, at least 10 people were reported dead, hectors of farmlands were submerged in flood waters and a portion of the Bolgatanga – Bawku road was cut off, preventing commuters from accessing the two towns.

Disaster officials in the Upper East Region have already begun taking measures to minimise the impact of the floods this year.

Farmers and residents close to the White and Black Volta are advised to relocate to higher grounds and also encouraged to harvest some of their farm produce to avoid losing everything to the pending floods.