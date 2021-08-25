The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has charged President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate processes to amend the 1992 Constitution to reflect the recommendations of the Constitutional Review Commission presented to the Presidency 10 years ago.

The party, which emphasised electoral reforms in the commission’s report, has also justified a 34-point electoral reform it has proposed.

Key among the proposals is parliamentary scrutiny of the selection of the Electoral Commission (EC) Chair and other commission members, a ban on the use of the military during elections, and a legislative instrument to give legal backing to the operations of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) among others.

“We would urge His Excellency the President to accept the interpretation of the Apex Court (Supreme Court) as the correct interpretation of the Constitution and the law and proceed to urgently activate the processes for the early implementation of the constitutional reforms as set out by the constitutional reform committee on 20th December 2011,″ Nana Ato Dadzie, Chairman of NDC Electoral Reform Committee said at a press conference on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

According to the party, it hopes the government initiates the necessary steps to operationalise the flagship reform recommendations and proposals, as well as the recommendations of the Constitutional Reform Commission.

“The NDC’s reform proposals, together with the supplementary reform proposals that may be submitted, are intended to be used to undertake a dispassionate and open discussion and review of the EC’s operations. They are aimed at contributing to a national conversation on electoral reforms against the background of critical and lingering cross-party dissatisfaction with the electoral process,” Mr Dadzie added.

NDC’s flagship recommendations:

The continuous registration of voters system already approved by IPAC and accepted by the EC must be implemented. However, for reasons of cost and convenience, the registration should be undertaken at the district offices of the EC once a month on the last Friday of every month. The mandatory requirement for the publication of applicants for recruitment as temporary EC staff for registration of voters and for elections and for allowing the public to object to applicants who have questionable backgrounds or have overt partisan biases must be strictly complied with. The EC should make sure that recruitment for the various categories of election officials is made as non-partisan as possible, with the available positions being advertised and non-partisan and competent persons being selected after interviews. The list of all polling stations to be used for an election with their names, code numbers and locations should be published in the Gazette and as supplements in the state-owned newspapers not later than 30 days to the election. The Regional Collation Centre should be abolished. The voting period of 7 am to 5 pm should be maintained. The EC should establish Election Adjudication Committees (EACs) at the national and constituency levels as administrative-dispute-resolution mechanisms for first instance grievances against decisions and actions of election officials. The EC should be required to publish details of all election results on polling stations by polling stations and constituency by constituency basis on its website and in the Gazette. There must be a public broadcast of the Presidential vote collation process at the EC Head Office as and when the constituency Presidential results are received and certified.

Stakeholder engagement proposals