A middle-aged-man has died after a building collapsed on him at Bugu in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, July 3, 2021, after a heavy downpour in the area.

A co-tenant, Adwoa Animah, who spoke to Adom News‘ Issac Amoako, said they woke up in the morning to the incident.

She explained the deceased had been sick and bedridden for the past two months, hence would have been difficult for him to escape.

His lifeless bodies was discovered under the debris after the destruction.

The Zonal Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Stephen Boateng, told Adom News the incident came as a shock to them.

According to him, they had on several occasions embarked on sensitisation programmes on the need for landlords to renovate their homes.

He explained this particular building was an old one, adding the team was there to order a renovation which seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the mortuary.

Watch the video attached above: