The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Ghana Premier League clubs to build and manage their own stadia.

His comments come after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rejected the Cape Coast Stadium to hosted Medeama Sporting Club’s Champions League games.

However, Twumasi has suggested Ghana’s funds from the 2022 FIFA World Cup be used in constructing a stadium which will serve football purposes only.

According to him, owning their own stadium will go a long way to lessen the over-reliance on state-owned facilities.

“I think it’s high time the GFA built their own stadium. For example, we can use the World Cup money to design a stadium purposely for football matters and the federation (GFA) will handle that”Prof Twumasi told Graphic Sports

On the clubs, he said, “Not only the GFA, but all the clubs playing in the Premiership must own stadiums or venues good enough to host a match.

“If I have my way, every club that plays in the Premier League must demonstrate that they have their own stadium. If they don’t have the money they can team up with the banks for loans to be deducted from their gate proceeds for a number of years” Prof Twumasi added.

With the Cape Coast Stadium rejected, Medeama will now play their CAF Champions League games at the Baba Yara Stadium, which is the only CAF approved stadium in the country.

The Black Stars will also host Madagacar at the same venue in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Friday, November 17.

