The Bui Power Authority has completed the construction of an initial 1MWp of a proposed 5MWp floating Solar PV system on the Bui reservoir.

The system is expected to support power generation from the Bui Hydropower plant.

Nsawam-Adoagyiri Member of Parliament (MP) and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, disclosed this on his official Twitter page.

According to him, it is the first of its kind in West Africa, stating the innovative floating solar plant conserves land by being cited on the water surface.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh added it also conserves water resources by reducing evaporation of water from the water body.

To him, the initiative is a demonstration of the Akufo-Addo led administration’s commitment to green and renewable energy.

