In a bid to enhance educational infrastructure and ensure a better learning environment, the Anloga Avete D/A Basic School welcomed a significant addition with the official commissioning of a brand-new 6-unit classroom block.

The project, a product of the Bui Power Authority’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, stands as a testament to their commitment to community development and educational advancement.

The commissioning ceremony, held amidst a spirit of celebration and gratitude, was graced by the presence of the CEO of Bui Power Authority, Hon. Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzameshie alongside esteemed guests comprising community leaders, teachers, students, and residents of the Anloga Avete.

The newly constructed 6 unit two-storey classroom block, a modern and spacious facility, is poised to transform the learning experience for the students of Anloga Avete D/A Basic School.

Complete with state-of-the-art amenities, the block provides a conducive space for teaching and learning, ensuring that students have access to quality education in a comfortable environment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hon. Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzameshie highlighted the Bui Power Authority’s unwavering dedication to supporting education in local communities.

“We believe that investing in education is investing in the future of our nation. This classroom block is a symbol of our commitment to providing the youth with the tools they need to succeed.”

Hon. Samuel Kofi Dzameshie noted that Bui Power has the mandate to develop all the renewable energy sources in Ghana including wind energy, adding that a study in Ghana has established that the Anlo district has the highest wind speed capable of generating electricity into the national grid.

“The Bui Power Authority will explore to develop this God giving wind resource in the Anloga District which will make the district self-sufficient in power”Hon. Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzameshie stated.

“This commissioning marks a significant milestone in our efforts to support education in communities where we operate. We believe that investing in education is investing in the future, and it is our responsibility as a corporate entity to contribute positively to the development of our society,”remarked Hon. Dzamesi.

The impact of the new facility was palpable among the attendees, with teachers expressing their excitement about the possibilities it presents. “This classroom block is a game-changer for us,” remarked Senanu Bedzrah, an Assistant Head teacher at the school. “We now have the space and resources to deliver quality education to our students, empowering them to excel academically.”

The joyous occasion was further marked by cultural performances from the students, showcasing the rich heritage of the Anloga Avete community. The sense of pride and optimism was evident as students eagerly explored their new classrooms, eager to embark on a journey of learning and discovery.

Community leaders extended their heartfelt appreciation to the Bui Power Authority for their generous support.

“Today marks a new chapter for our school and our community,” said the Dufia of Anloga, Torgbui Zewu. “We are immensely grateful to the Bui Power Authority for their vision and generosity in making this project a reality.”

The District Chief Executive for the Anloga District, Seth Yormewu in his remarks said the commissioning marks a special occasion for the people of the Anlo kingdom and commended the Bui Power Authority for their kind gesture which he said symbolises their dedication to education.

The Chairman for the New Patriotic Party in the Volta Region, Makafui Kofi Woanya commended the CEO of the Bui Power Authority for his thoughtfulness towards the people of Anlo, and added that the governing NPP is delivering on its promises.

Mr Makafui Kofi Woanya noted that politics is all about development and not about ethnicity but the way the nation and its resources are well managed by the government, hence the need for the citizenry to rally behind the governing NPP to bring more development to the various communities.

The Anloga Director of Education, Dominic Yao Dzanado was grateful for the gesture and promised to make sure that it is well maintained, while asking for the school to be fenced.

As the ribbon was cut and the doors of the new classroom block were opened, it signified more than just a new building—it symbolised hope, progress, and the promise of a brighter future for the students of Anloga Avete D/A Basic School.

The commissioning of the 6-unit classroom block stands as a shining example of how collaboration between corporations and communities can drive positive change and create lasting impact.