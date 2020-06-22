Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Kyei Fosu, known in the entertainment industry as Nukre has reportedly died.

The singer who sang “Obinim” in which he featured dancehall musician, AK Songstress died in an accident which occurred at Tesano, a popular suburb of Greater Accra.

In an interview with one Mr Dordzie, who also forms part of Nukre’s management, he said the musician, prior to his death told him he was going to see someone at Asofa in Accra at around 10pm on Sunday evening.

Nukre was in a taxi heading towards Asofa and a truck came to knock them down. The driver didn’t die, he survived but I don’t know his condition for now. Mr Dordzie, member of Nukre’s management team

View this post on Instagram Always my dream A post shared by Nukre (@nukreofficial) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:17pm PST Nukre in an interview with Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall host, Mike 2 in 2017

ALSO READ

For now, I cannot confirm his age unless I get back to the family. He has a woman he has a daughter called Sika Pa. I know his wife, Benedicta and he lived with them, he told Andy Dosty.