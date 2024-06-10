Specializing in maintaining social links and solving HR operational challenges, French startup RandomCoffee, founded in 2018, was present at the second edition of GITEX Africa (www.GITEXAfrica.com). It was an opportunity to present the functionalities and innovations of its employee-to-employee matching platform to the African market for the startup, which already has over 1,260 customers mainly in North America and Europe.

In today’s post-Covid environment, companies are focusing on employee retention and quality of working life. The modern challenges facing HR managers are not lost on African organizations, which are increasingly looking to resolve a number of issues that have become strategic priorities:

How to foster interactions between siloed teams?

How to onboard new joiners with the sense of belonging?

How to maintain engagement in a hybrid work environment?

How to look for initiatives to boost employee retention?

How to face challenges with high employee turnover rates?

How to deal with a multiple localization context challenge?

How to build a strong, supportive company culture?

With its SaaS (Software as a Service) platform, RandomCoffee is helping to combat these challenges by offering recurring, targeted matchmaking programs for employees, based on powerful matchmaking algorithms.

On a regular basis, participating employees receive proposals to meet their colleagues, according to objectives defined by managers, such as:

connecting people from different departments (internal networking)

connecting young newcomers with seniors (knowledge transfer)

create discussion groups between different profiles (communication)

registering to win a lunch with the CEO (game, engagement)

or simply mystery and/or random encounters!

For many customers, RandomCoffee is having an impact on key organizational vitality metrics by helping to reduce employee turnover, boost employee productivity and information flow, encourage internal mobility and reduce absenteeism.

“We love the virtual coffees dates and a lot of colleagues use it for informal exchange. This is exactly what we needed to foster our company culture.” Says an administrator at Flocert, a partner organization.

Historically designed for large organizations, RandomCoffee now continues to diversify by targeting smaller teams with a self-service offer and also addressing new use cases in the areas of Internal communication, Employee engagement&recognition and Team collaboration and will continue deploying this strategy along 2024.

Useful links:

Link to test the product for 14 days for free: https://apo-opa.co/3V985E0

Check our lovely client success stories: https://apo-opa.co/3xcph3D

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

Media contact:

contact@random-coffee.com

About RandomCoffee:

Founded in 2018, RandomCoffee is B2B Software as a Solution company that enables companies to create targeted connections between employees, in order to encourage interactions and prevent employee isolation.

With more than 1,260+ clients from startups to world-class Enterprises, RandomCoffee is a leading solution for creating links between people working within the same company, the company missions are now in the heart of transformations that are shaking up the world of work today: how can we succeed in maintaining a corporate culture while remote work is becoming the trend? How can we finally get the resources to implement an internal communication that is both human and up to these new challenges?

RandomCoffee operates in 30+ countries, mostly in the United States and Europe with first-class clients such as Disney, United Nations, Amazon, TikTok, BNP Paribas, Kering, Allianz, Electronic Arts, Orange, Deloitte, EY, Credit Agricole, etc.. For further information, please visit our website: https://www.Random-Coffee.com. Headquarters: Paris, France.