The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, has been enstooled as Development Queen mother of Gbese in Accra.

Madam Thompson will serve with the stool name Naa Okaitso Mnalimi I.

She was enstooled by His Majesty Nii Ayi-Bonti II, Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga people.

In attendance to witness the colourful ceremony were officials of the British High Commission, elders of the Gbese Stool and some queen mothers.

In series of tweets, she shared photos from the ceremony as she expresses appreciation to the people of Gbese.

What an honor to be enstooled as a Development Queen Mother by His Majesty Nii Ayi-Bonti II, Gbese Mantse & Adonten of the Ga people.



I’m still learning how to say my new name: Naa Okaitsoo Nrami I, Gbese Nↄyaa Manye



🧵👀👇 pic.twitter.com/Y5m31CzLSf — Harriet Thompson (@HCThompson001) July 22, 2022

She also made mention of the Ghanaian Thompson family who was also present.

A pleasure, too, to meet and be welcome home by my Ghanaian Thompson family! pic.twitter.com/oFe2IX9m8S — Harriet Thompson (@HCThompson001) July 22, 2022

Madam Thompson acknowledged her enstoolment is a powerful symbol of the deep relationship between Ghana and the UK, shared values, and commitment to development and stability in the wonderful country.