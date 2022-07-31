British High Commissioner, Harriet Thomposn with the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonti II

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, has been enstooled as Development Queen mother of Gbese in Accra.

Madam Thompson will serve with the stool name Naa Okaitso Mnalimi I.

She was enstooled by His Majesty Nii Ayi-Bonti II, Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga people.

In attendance to witness the colourful ceremony were officials of the British High Commission, elders of the Gbese Stool and some queen mothers.

In series of tweets, she shared photos from the ceremony as she expresses appreciation to the people of Gbese.

She also made mention of the Ghanaian Thompson family who was also present.

Madam Thompson acknowledged her enstoolment is a powerful symbol of the deep relationship between Ghana and the UK, shared values, and commitment to development and stability in the wonderful country.




