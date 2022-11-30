A gorgeous bride, Adaora Igbo, is trending on social media after her surprise dance for her husband during the wedding reception.

She looked stunning in a short white dress designed with tassels. Adaora wore white shorts beneath her ruffle sleeve dress.

The energetic bride wore black high boots while dancing with two of her bridesmaids in a beautiful choreography.

She wore a beautiful short hairstyle styled with a white bridal hairpin to match her breathtaking look.

Watch video below posted by maxwelljennings: