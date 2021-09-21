Brazilian football star, Hulk, has announced he is expecting a baby with partner Camila Angelo – the niece of his ex-wife.

Hulk, 34, separated from wife Iran Angelo, 52, last year and started a relationship with Camila, 32.

The two are now expecting their first child together, and Hulk’s fourth overall.

“Today with a heart full of gratitude to God, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I am being blessed with another child,” Hulk wrote on Instagram on Saturday alongside photos of himself and Camila with ultrasound images.

“My heart overflows with so much happiness and I can only say thank you GOD.

“We are already looking forward to receiving you, child, we love you unconditionally. Come full of health my baby.”

Hulk, who currently plays for Atlético Mineiro, recently celebrated a goal by putting the ball underneath his shirt like it was a pregnant belly.

The Brazilian footballer, real name Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, caused a major stir last year when it was confirmed he had left his wife of 12 years and started a relationship with her niece.

Iran previously opened up about the “great pain” she suffered as a result of the marriage breakdown, however, Hulk slammed claims of infidelity and said his former partner “treated me like a monster.”

“I never had a relationship with Camila when I was married,” Hulk said last year.

“I am a man. I was not happy in my marriage.

“I had countless reasons. I spent my entire marriage betraying Iran. She lived a single life. She just wanted to have the status of wife of the Hulk.”

Hulk, who was playing in the Chinese Super League when he started his relationship with Camila, claims he and Iran had been separated for over a year.

“Camila came to China. I don’t think I’m an ugly person and I’m young,” he explained.

“Camila is young and extremely beautiful. We ended up getting involved. We were single.

“We came back from China and told the family when you came back and you went to media.

“I have a clear conscience and peace. If you want to continue cursing me and treating me like a monster, the choice is yours. But criticise on top of the truth.”

“I gave everything to this girl since she came into the world,” Iran said.

“I sacrificed my dreams so many times to make her dreams come true.

“And here I am not talking only about material goods, because these are easy to give when you have money, but love, affection, attention, respect … everything.

“If I made a mistake, my God, it was because I loved and trusted too much.”

Hulk has made 53 appearances for the Brazilian national side, scoring 12 goals.

He has also played for Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg in a 17-year professional career.