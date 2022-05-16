A 46-year-old woman, Akua Baduwa is fighting for her life at the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital after her boyfriend nearly cut off her legs.

The suspect whose name was only given Bob, 46 reportedly committed the heinous crime during an altercation over an alleged infidelity.

This unfortunate incident occurred at Abakrampa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei indicates that, the suspect accused his girlfriend of cheating after another man bought her a drink at a funeral over the weekend.

Speaking in interview, the victim’s step mother, Esi Adobea said that is not the first time the suspect has assaulted the victim.

According to her, Bob is a notorious wee smoker who has made the life of her daughter a living hell.

Distraught Esi Adobea fear the victim might not be able to walk given the severity of her injury.

She appealed to the police to investigate the case and ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, Bob who attempted to escape after the crime was accosted by irate youth in the area and handed over to police at Abura Dunkwa.