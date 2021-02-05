A 15-year-old primary six pupil has been allegedly defiled by one Kotey, 20, a Junior High School leaver at Wassa Agave in the Wassa East district of the Western Region.

The mother of the victim, Mrs Comfort Fiable who gave the story said after her daughter went a month without menstruation, she became suspicious.

As a result, she marched the said daughter to the Ateiku Health Centre where it was confirmed that she was indeed pregnant.

After series of interrogations, the victim confessed that the last and only sexual activity she has had was on one fateful Saturday evening when she was returning from a funeral ground where she had gone to sell Kenkey.

According to the worried mother, her daughter named a known resident, Kotey, as the one who forcefully had canal knowledge of her in the bush.

“On that Saturday evening when I was returning from the funeral ground, I was escorted by two boys: Kotey and his friend. On the way, Kotey proposed love to me but l declined. Suddenly his friend said something in Krobo to him.”

“Shortly after, Kotey pushed me onto the ground in a certain cocoa farm and forcefully had sex with me while his friend was standing by and watching the act,” the victim said.

She said the suspect after the act warned her against reporting the incidence lest he kills her.

The victim’s parent have since reported the matter to the police but Kotey is nowhere to be found, as rumours suggest his father has sent him to Accra to learn a trade.

Mrs Fiable says the suspect’s father, one Nartey Donkor is impressing on them not to take the matter up else he won’t take care of the victim during and after the pregnancy.

She added that her family has ironically become a subject of condemnation by residents who are coercing her to drop the a case she has lodged against the suspect.

The matter was reported to the chief of New Oseneso, Nana Opoku Otuahene I, after which rituals were performed at the scene, as custom demand, to purify the land and the offenders from the wrath of the gods.