The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Bongo District, Peter Ayinbisa, has attributed the rise in teenage pregnancy in the area to the drinking of water.

According to him, drinking sources of water in the district boost sexual drive in men and make women very fertile.

Despite admitting he hasn’t found a scientific basis for this view, he insisted that some nurses have confirmed to him “the wonders” the water does to men and women in the Bongo District.

In an interview on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM, Mr Ayinbisa said: “Somebody told me a story that the water we drink makes us [men] sexually active and makes the women highly potent.

“I don’t know the science of it, but a female nurse told me that it’s true. That the water we drink makes us highly potent and makes us the men sexually active. I don’t know the science of it but this was what somebody told me and I am tempted to believe it,” he said.

Nevertheless, Mr Ayinbisa admonished teenagers in Bongo District to desist from engaging in unprotected sexual activities based on the ideology.

He further called on the government and other relevant stakeholders to collectively work to curb the growing spate of teenage pregnancy in the area.

“It’s a multifaceted matter and the approaches cannot be one way to solving the problem. The parents have a role to play. The community has a role to play; guidance by teachers for the teenagers who are in school, and we as a government- the local assembly have a role to play,” he said.

