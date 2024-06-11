The total volume exchanged on the secondary bond market for Government of Ghana papers lost steam last week.
The market turnover declined sharply by 88.05% week-on-week to GH¢18.51 million.
Notably, the decline in market activity was largely driven by a 95% week-on-week decrease in exchange activity across the front and tail of the LCY yield curve.
However, market activity bounced back at the belly of the curve.
This constituted 27%% of the weekly aggregate market turnover.
Analysts expect exchange volumes to remain sluggish in the bond market as the treasury bills continue to drive secondary market activity.
