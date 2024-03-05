The total volume exchanged on the secondary bond market for Government of Ghana bonds rebounded by 19.01% week-on-week.

This reflected a market turnover of GH¢205.18 million.

The bond exchanges recorded for the week remained evenly spread across the front and the tail end of the LCY yield curve.

There were about 8% of transactions at the belly of the curve.

Analysts expect the February 2024 end-of-month portfolio adjustment by pension fund managers to augur favourably for bond exchange this week.

Meanwhile, yields fell sharply in February 2024 as the strong money market liquidity outweighed any upside risk from the unexpected uptick in the January 2024 inflation.

