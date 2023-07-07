A physical altercation erupted between a Bolt driver and a passenger due to a disagreement over the cost of a ride.

The confrontation began when the driver insisted on receiving more payment than what the online app had initially indicated for the journey.

According to the accompanying video and details provided, the Bolt driver had successfully transported the passenger to their destination. Upon arrival, the online system generated a bill of GH¢1 for the ride, as per the predetermined fare.

However, the driver deemed the amount insufficient, arguing that the trip had been longer than anticipated and therefore demanded a higher fare.

The passenger, on the other hand, firmly held their ground, stating that they would only pay the price displayed on the app. They reasoned that if the app had shown a fare of $1 million upon reaching their destination, the driver would have gladly accepted it without question.

As tensions flared, the situation quickly spiraled out of control, and both the driver and the passenger engaged in a physical altercation, exchanging blows in their heated dispute.

The incident was captured on video and shared on Twitter by a user named Sika Official on July 6, 2023.

