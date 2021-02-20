Two young men riding a motorcycle were killed in an accident that occurred on the Bolgatanga-Navrongo Highway in the Upper East Region.

The yet-to-be-identified men were run over by an urban mini-bus after their attempt to overtake a tricycle failed.

One of the deceased is the rider of the motorcycle while the other is the passenger.

According to witnesses, the deceased, while riding their motorbike, attempted to overtake a tricycle, popularly known ‘pragya.’

The motorcycle, they narrated, hit the rear end of the tricycle, leading to a crash.

The passenger fell off the bike. He was run over by a mini-bus transporting cartons of minerals to Fumbisi.

The rider himself and his motorcycle were trapped under the bus which had stopped after the crash and caught fire shortly after, the witnesses added.

Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service arrived at the scene after calls from witnesses at the scene.

However, the motorbike rider had unfortunately been burnt beyond recognition.

The fire was eventually extinguished and the bus towed away by a joint team of fire and police personnel.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Bolgatanga Hospital morgue.