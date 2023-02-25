A group calling itself the ‘Bole-Bamboi Youth for JM 2024’ has donated an amount of GH¢20,000 to former President John Mahama to support his 2024 presidential bid.

According to the group, the gesture is an expression of their unwavering conviction in Mr Mahama to transform the country’s economic fortunes.

In a presentation at Mr Mahama’s office at Cantonments in Accra on Thursday, the group handed the sum to the former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, who received it on behalf of the ex-president.

Mr Debrah thanked the donors for the gesture and reiterated Mr Mahama’s commitment to salvaging the economy when given the nod in 2024.

Leader of the group, Haruna said the group’s support for Mr Mahama is connected to his ethnic relations to Bole-Bamboi, hence a gesture to one of their kinsmen.

“John Dramani Mahama has been tried and tested. We all lived in this country when he was the president of this country and were witnesses [and] can attest to the good works he embarked on when he was given the privilege to rule this country,” leader of the group added.

He further stated that, “the peculiarities of this election, the 2024 elections are such that we’re presented with candidates that we can measure their track records and we all agree that John Dramani Mahama has even earned the title the ‘nation builder’ because of the massive developmental projects he has engaged in.

“So I believe that we all can attest to what he has done for Ghana.”

The donation by the group adds to a groundswell of support Mr Mahama has received since expressing his desire to contest the 2024 presidential election.

Incumbent Members of Parliament, as well as aspiring MPs and other key members of the party have thrown their weight behind the former president’s candidature.

The NDC’s 2020 campaign manager, Professor Joshua Alabi, is one of those who believes that Mr Mahama is the best option amongst the party’s other flagbearer aspirants.