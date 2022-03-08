The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has cautioned Ghanaians against the activities of “BitCash Currency Exchange”.

A statement from the Bank of Ghana said they “wish to bring to the attention of the general public, a money doubling scheme that operates under the name “BitCash Currency Exchange” and claims to have approval from Bank of Ghana.

By the notice, the Bank of Ghana said it has not licensed such an entity or any other cryptocurrency exchange platform.

“This fraudulent scheme does not reward investors as promised. Unsuspecting recipients of such messages who click on the hyperlink or forward such messages compromise the safety of their funds, their WhatsApp accounts and other social media profiles, as well as those of friends and family on their contact list,” it said.

The general public is advised to avoid opening messages received from ‘BitCash Currency Exchange’.