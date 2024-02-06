The Bank of Ghana has received praise for enhancing the accessibility of economic data via its recently launched Database Portal.

On Monday, February 5, 2024, the Central Bank unveiled to the public the Beta Version of the Bank of Ghana Database Portal, designed to offer a unified platform for extracting and visualizing macroeconomic data.

This aligns with global standards and reflects the Central Bank’s dedication to increased transparency in connection with its inflation-targeting framework for monetary policy.

The portal will also help meet data request demands from the general public and

support research work.

The data is organized along five main Economic Sectors which is the External Sector, Financial Sector, Fiscal Sector, Monetary Sector, and the Real Sector and Survey Based Indicators.

The macroeconomic data is made up of 255 monthly and 86 quarterly time series data sourced from the BoG and other key stakeholder institutions.

The data updates and revisions will be done according to the Data Release Calendar as available on the portal.

Economist and Political Risk Analyst, Dr Theo Acheampong, commenting on his X platform, congratulated the BoG for the advancement.

“A big kudos to the Bank of Ghana @thebankofghana for making economic data even more accessible through the new Bank of Ghana Database Portal, available at https://app.datawarehousepro.com/go/bog,” he said.

