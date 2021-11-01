Samuel Boadu has admitted that his side was not sharp following their stalemate with Legon Cities in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League opener.

Hearts of Oak kicked off their title defense with a home game against Legon Cities on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, Eric Ofori Antwi kept Legon Cities in the game as the Phobians lost two points on their own turf after 90 minutes of action.

The result means Hearts of Oak have scored just once in their last three games in the league, doing so in the 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals last season.

Speaking during his post-match conference, Boadu said his side was not clinical in front of goal against the Royals despite creating enough chances.

“We had a problem with our attacking side because we created a lot of chances and we should have scored at least one goal but we squandered all the chances. We still have more to work on them,” the former Medeama SC boss said.

The Hearts coach went ahead to commend Legon Cities preparedness while adding that his side will be the target for many teams this season.

“It was a good game and Legon Cities were well-prepared. Everyone’s target will be on Hearts of Oak but we will never give up. We know we will progress match after match,” he concluded.

Hearts’ draw on Sunday also means that in the last five seasons, the Rainbow lads have failed to win any of their opening day fixtures – drawing three and losing two.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by West African Football AAcademy [WAFA] at Sogakope in the matchday 2 games on Friday.

