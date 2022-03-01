Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Boaben Asamoa has pooh-poohed a petition by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the Commonwealth Secretariat.

In his view, the unfortunate action of the opposition berates Ghana’s image as a sovereign nation.

The NDC on Monday, February 28, 2022, sent a petition to the Commonwealth Secretariat over alleged gross human rights abuses of its members by the government.

It argued that the Akufo-Addo government is using the judicial system to harass its members which in their opinion is against the tenets of good governance.

The NDC, among other things, wants Commonwealth to investigate the matter and also monitor the human rights in Ghana, threatening the peace and security in Ghana.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, is a Ghanaian politician and the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia insisted that the courts, under the current government, have been weaponized against citizens.

But, reacting to this, Mr Boaben Asamoa on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem said claims of intimidation and persecution of NDC members are baseless.

He maintained that the NDC’s litany of untruths peddled in the petition to the Commonwealth petition is borne out of malice.

The NPP Director of Communications is certain the NDC wants to dent the enviable human rights record of President Akufo-Addo.

Also, he indicated that the petition is an affront to Ghana’s judicial system recognised as a credible institution in the sub-region.

Yaw Boaben Asamoa said the government will ignore NDC and be focused on delivering on its mandate to Ghanaians.