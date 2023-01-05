Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey has said the Black Stars team will get better with valuable lessons picked from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions failed to progress from the group stage of the tournament for the second time after a poor performance in 2014 in Brazil.

The West African giants recorded a win against South Korea but suffered two defeats against Portugal and Uruguay to finish at the bottom of Group H with three points.

However, the Brighton & Hove Albion right back says the experiences from the competition will help the team improve in the future.

Tariq Lamptey

“Playing at the highest level will only make us stronger as a group, the more experiences we have like this, the more it will bring us together,” Lamptey told Citi Sports.

“It puts us in a good place for the future. The boys played really well and obviously, we would have loved to do well for us, the fans and everyone involved but we will use the experience to keep building as a team.

“We will work with each other and we will keep trusting each other and hopefully that will put us in a good place for the future,” Lamptey said.

The Black Stars will be in action again in March 2023, when they take on Angola in a doubleheader in the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.