The Youth and Sports Ministry has dismissed reports suggesting that they have agreed to pay Milovan Rajevac’s monthly salary as the new Black Stars head coach.

The Serbian trainer, according to multiple reports, is on the verge of signing a two-year deal to become the new Black Stars gaffer with a monthly salary of $45,000.

But the Sports Ministry, which pays the salaries of national team coaches, has moved to quell the reports, branding them as “untrue” and lacks “basis”.

According to a press statement, the Ministry said it is awaiting the report of the Ghana Football Association on the engagement of a new coach.

A three-member committee was set up and tasked to find a new head coach after the dismissal of Charles Kwablan Akonnor last week.

The task of the new manager will be to qualify the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in Qatar.

Ghana, under Akonnor, had a shaky start to the qualifying series managing three points from two games against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Black Stars will resume their qualifiers with a doubleheader against Zimbabwe next month.

Read the press statement below: