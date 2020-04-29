Ghana striker, Abdul Majeed Waris, has called for the cancellation of the 2019/20 football season amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has suspended all football activities indefinitely following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Major European leagues have been cancelled due to the uncertainty around the resumption of football.

The French Ligue 1, where Waris plays was cancelled on Tuesday.

And according to the former FC Porto forward, it will be prudent for the GFA to consider abrogating the season due to the increased number of infected people.

“For me, I think it will be very sensible for something like that (league cancellation) to happen,” the Strasbourg striker told Adom TV in an interview.

“Every time I monitor the situation in Ghana, I can see the numbers increase.

“Especially when government lifted the lockdown, you can see that the numbers are going very high. So I think for the safety of everyone, let’s cancel everything (football season),” he added.

Ghana has recorded 1,671 cases with 16 deaths and 166 recoveries.