The Black Stars wrapped up their last training session in preparation for their upcoming friendly match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles, set to take place today, Friday, March 22nd.

The match, slated to be held in Morocco, marks the commencement of a series of friendly encounters for Ghana during the March international break.

Commencing their training camp in Marrakesh earlier this week, the Black Stars initially gathered with 16 players on Tuesday to kickstart their preparations.

Subsequently, the squad expanded to 23 players during a second training session held on Wednesday.

In their final training session on Thursday, the team fine-tuned their strategies and tactics ahead of the highly anticipated match against Nigeria.

Despite Mohammed Salisu training individually upon his arrival at the camp, he is anticipated to join the matchday squad.

Headed by Coach Otto Addo and his technical staff, the team expressed satisfaction with the calibre of players assembled and eagerly anticipates the challenge against Nigeria.

The clash between Ghana and Nigeria is scheduled to take place at the Grande de Stade Marrakech, with the kickoff slated for 16:00 GMT.