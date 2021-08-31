Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed his outfit has paid the seven months arrears of Black Stars coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor.

Reports have emerged over the past months that coach Akonnor, who is on a two-year deal as the head coach of the senior national team, is yet to be paid his seven months arrears.

The Sports Minister, who assumed office in March this year, said reports about the Ghana coach being unpaid for eight months are untrue.

Mr Ussif made this declaration in an interview with the media after the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of sports infrastructure for the hosting of the Africa Games in 2023 on Tuesday.

“Let me make it clear on CK Akonnor salaries since I assumed office as the Minister, I have paid him seven months salary.

“You can find out from him,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

READ ALSO

Coach Akonnor and his assistant were engaged by the Ghana FA in January 2020, with the Ministry expected to pay their monthly salary through an arrangement with the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC).

However, the agreement for GNPC to pay the salaries of the coach has been tweaked as the money is now used to fund other sporting activities.

Coach Akonnor has been at the helm of affairs for the senior national team for about 12 months and is expected to earn $25,000 per month.

In April this year, the Minister of Youth and Sports, ordered the payment of five months of Coach Akonnor’s salary while Duncan received seven months of his salary, estimated at $70,000.

He enters into the last phase of his contract with the Black Stars in his second year.

Akonnor is currently preparing the Black Stars for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa scheduled for September.

Ghana will play Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium before flying to play South Africa in Johannesburg in their second Group G game.