Masud Didi Dramani and George Boateng have been appointed as the interim Black Stars assistant coaches by the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

Masud Didi Dramani has previously steered Asante Kotoko to a Premier League title and has also worked as the head coach of the BlackQueens and recently with FC Nordsjaelland, as an assistant coach.

George Boateng currently works as the head coach of Aston Villa U-23. He has previously worked with Blackburn Rovers.

The pair will assist Otto Addo, who has been appointed as the interim Black Stars coach.

Meanwhile, former Newcastle United and Irish gaffer, Chris Hughton was going to be named as the technical advisor.

The new technical handlers are expected to lead the Black Stars against Nigeria in the playoff round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles on March 24 before travelling to Abuja for the return encounter.

The match is scheduled for 19:00Hrs kick-off.