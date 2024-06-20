Barely 24 hours after the release of his single “Kilos Milos,” Ghanaian rapper and singer Black Sherif has ascended to the top of the Apple Music Top 100 Ghana Chart.

The song has surpassed hits like King Promise’s “Favourite Story,” Team Eternity’s “Defe Defe,” and Ayra Starr’s “Last Heartbreak Song” to claim the number one spot.

Released on Wednesday [June 19, 2024], “Kilos Milos” has created a wave of excitement among Black Sherif’s fans.

The track, produced by Kwame Agger and Joker Nharnah, is a blend of Hip-Hop and Afrobeat, continuing the artist’s trend of musical innovation.

This latest release follows the success of Black Sherif’s previous hit, “Shut Up,” which became a street anthem.

In “Kilos Milos,” Black Sherif delivers a powerful message of perseverance, hope, resilience and determination, encouraging his fans to keep pushing forward and never give up on their dreams, even when faced with challenges.

Excerpts from the lyrics goes: “In times back when we hit milli (thousands), we spend half and use the remainder to import things, okiloo, okiloo, the big type, elephants. In times back when we hit millis, we spent half and used the remainder to import umbrellas. Time is not on our side forever, time often makes us deaf.”

Reflecting on his journey, Black Sherif shared with GraphicShowbiz, “This song is a reflection of my personal experiences, struggles, and triumphs. I also drew inspiration from my surroundings to craft the lyrics so that it can resonate with my listeners.”

The 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year is also teasing the release of his sophomore album, set to drop later this year.