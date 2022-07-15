Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif has had the opportunity to join Nigerian superstar Burna Boy on stage to perform their feature song.

This was during Burna Boy’s album listening in the United Kingdom.

After releasing series of songs off his album, Burna Boy performed some of his much appreciated songs including his collaboration with Black Sherif.

They two performed their ‘Second Sermon’ song to thousands of fans who rattled the lyrics and expressed their delight to attend the concert.

After their performance, the two artistes shared a friendly conversation backstage.

Odowgu fell in love with Black Sherif after the release of his breakthrough song, ‘First Sermon’.

He made his own rendition until he secured a deal to feature Black Sherif on the song which has now garnered 7.5 million views on Youtube.

Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ made him the first Ghanaian artiste to reach 100 million streams on Boomplay.

Watch video below: