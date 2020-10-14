The untimely death of George Floyd – who would have been 47 today – has been a reckoning on race and police brutality in America.

The son of George Floyd, who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against his neck for almost nine minutes, has said he can’t stop watching the video of his father’s last moments alive.

Quincy Floyd bowed his head and covered his face when he heard his father’s repeated cries of “I can’t breathe”.

Mr Floyd’s eldest son told Sky News: “It’s like I just can’t stop watching the video. I watch the video almost over and over, not every day, but every now and then I just think about it.”

The 28-year-old said he is still reliving the searing pain of having to bury his father in June, adding: “I still have dreams about the funeral. Seeing him in that coffin was like looking at myself and seeing myself in that coffin.”

Looking at a photo of Mr Floyd’s face, Quincy’s eyes welled with tears.

He added: “It was devastating because it was like he was still breathing when he was lying there in that coffin. Every time I look at him I see me and it gives me the chills.

“When I was there [at the funeral] I asked Rev Al Sharpton if it was okay to kiss him on the forehead, so I kissed him to let him know everything is going to be alright. You’re not going to go out in vain.”