BKQ Foundation, a renowned charity organization based in Ghana, has made a cash donation of GH¢50,000 to support to the renovation of the Demonstration School of the Deaf in Mampong.

The foundation made a significant donation during the school’s annual speech and prize giving day, demonstrating their commitment to empowering deaf students in their pursuit of education.

Mr. Benjamin Quarshie, a prominent business executive and Chairman of the BKQ Foundation, presented the donated items on behalf of the organization.

In his address, Mr. Quarshie expressed the foundation’s unwavering dedication to assisting the school in their mission to provide high-quality education to these exceptional students.

The donation from BKQ Foundation is expected to greatly enhance the learning experience of the deaf students at the Demonstration School.

The items provided include hot meals for all students and staff, and a cash support for all award winners.

The Demonstration School of the Deaf has long been recognized for its outstanding commitment to supporting deaf students and ensuring their inclusion in mainstream education.

The school’s annual speech and prize giving day is a celebration of the achievements of these remarkable students, and the generous donation from BKQ Foundation further reinforces their determination to create an inclusive educational environment.

The BKQ Foundation’s donation not only highlights their philanthropic efforts but also emphasizes the importance of equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their physical abilities. By supporting the Demonstration School of the Deaf, the foundation is actively contributing to breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity within the education system.

The BKQ Foundation’s commitment to empowering deaf students extends beyond this single donation.

They have pledged ongoing support to the Demonstration School, ensuring that these exceptional students have access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive academically and personally.

The impact of BKQ Foundation’s contribution to the Demonstration School of the Deaf cannot be overstated.

By investing in the education and well-being of deaf students, the foundation is not only transforming individual lives but also fostering a more inclusive society that recognizes and values the potential of every individual, regardless of their abilities.