A middle-aged man, identified as Kofi, was caught red-handed raping a goat behind his house.

The energetic man was captured on camera strangling the goat who laid helpless on the ground in order to have his way.

However, the exact location of the incident is not immediately known.

A witness, believed to have recorded the video, was heard screaming “Ah brother Kofi” as he expresses shock and disgust at the activity.

The helpless goat was bleating continuously but Kofi was focused that he could not be distracted in anyway.