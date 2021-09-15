Bishop David Oyedepo, President and Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has revealed how a worshipper ran mad while trying to steal from the church.

The clergyman said the person had participated in the church’s Shiloh programme but had an ulterior motive and it backfired.

Speaking at the ongoing International Youth Alive Convention 2021 in Canaanland Ota in Ogun State, Oyedepo warned that the church is “a dreadful place”.

He said: “In one of the Shilohs, I warned people and somebody was found trying to pick something that was not his and he ran mad immediately.”

Oyedepo warned the youth participating in the programme to deviate from such theft.

He said: “I waited so as to sound this note of warning. ‘How dreadful is this place? This is none other but the house of God and this is the gate of heaven.

“Be warned against picking anything that is not yours. Be warned, be warned. It’s a risk. Should anyone have an ulterior mission for being in camp. Be warned, it’s a dreadful place.

“I waited to give you this message before blessing you to go for the night. See it and look away. And don’t try it yourself,” he said.