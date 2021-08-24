Founder of Winner’s Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has banned the use of earphones and others in his church, describing them as devil’s tools.

According to the man of God, youth with earphones are not ready to hear God’s words, hence they should not be allowed into the church.

Bishop Oyedepo said this while addressing his members during Sunday’s Service at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State in Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme: ‘How to access divine guidance: create a serene and quiet environment around yourself’, he explained that, earphones are designed by the devil to block youth from moving forward in life.

“We live in a very rowdy time. Young generation, please listen to me, all these things you plug in your ear will block your way forward. It is designed by the devil to block your way forward.

“No time to hear from God. Many have never heard anything from God. They even plug it in anywhere, on the streets: noise, noise, noise! Zero access to divine guidance. Noise in the morning, afternoon, night.

“There is a situation in South Korea, I saw it in one publication. Now 10,000 churches were said to close down within 10 years, an average of 1,000 churches per year. Why? Children, young people will sit down in church (with earphones): don’t hear nothing Sir. In fact, service will end, we were told and they won’t know until they look around and see there is no one around. It is as terrible as that. The devil wants to destroy the faith of the future generation. Very soon, he wants to wipe away the Bible hard copy from your hand so you can be browsing nonsense even in church…

“I know they don’t do that here because Crowd Control Unit)\ is here, you plug something in your ears, while you are in church? Never. Go somewhere else. Never, you sit down tight, hear the Word or stay on the road. Life is about discipline. I started understanding the Word from the age of 16. I was responding accordingly,” he said.