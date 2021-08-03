The Veterinary Service Department has disclosed that 12 regions in the country have been put on red alert over a possible outbreak of the bird flu disease in the regions.

The Risk Communicator for the Veterinary Service Directorate, Dr Benjamin Kissi Sasu, said in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, that its officers in the Northern, Western, Western North, Eastern and the Oti regions have been instructed to put in measures in order to prevent an outbreak of the disease in the regions.

“The outbreak began from three regions, then to four regions. So now, all the regions are on alert. The Emergency Response Team is dealing with the regions and continuing with the education and awareness creation. We are hoping that the Ministry [of Agric] will continue to support in terms of logistics and staff strength. So far, we are on guard, updating farmers and other stakeholders on what is happening,” he said.

According to the Veterinary Service Department, Ghana has recorded over 33,000 poultry deaths as a result of the Avian Influenza disease (bird flu) in the Greater Accra, Volta, Central and the Ashanti Regions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has placed a ban on the importation of poultry and poultry products from neighbouring countries that have confirmed cases of bird flu disease in their countries.

It has intensified public awareness and sensitisation by the Regional Coordinating Councils and District Assemblies, especially in the affected areas.

It has also placed a ban on the movement of poultry and poultry products within and from the affected regions and districts to other parts of the country and has ensured strict inspection and issuance of permits to cover the movement of all poultry and poultry products from unaffected parts of the country.