Celebrated Nigerian musician, Davido marked his 31st birthday with a heartwarming display of love, family, and cherished moments.

The artiste took to social media to share a glimpse of his special day on November 21, offering fans a peek into his personal life.

In series of adorable photographs, Davido showcased affectionate moments with his twin babies for the first time.

He shared photos cradling the two of them side by side.

Among other sneak peaks was a delightful photo of the Davido sharing a heartfelt kiss with his wife, Chioma.

This was at the backstage of his Away Festival concert which took place in State Arena Farm in the United States.

The heartwarming posts flooded social media with warm wishes and admiration from fans worldwide, celebrating not just the artiste’s musical prowess but also his cherished moments with his family.