Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars has officially parted ways with head coach, Michael Osei with immediate effect, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Miners have been poor in the ongoing 2023/24 season and currently sit relegation zone after 13 matches played.

Gold Stars have endured a frustrating run of form, going nine matches without a victory, with the most recent being a 2-1 home loss to Nsoatreman FC last weekend

During this period, they suffered three defeats and settled for six draws, leaving them in the 17th position with only 12 points.

The club initially agreed to let the former Asante Kotoko player and trainer proceed on leave a fortnight ago but has now left the club permanently.

“We will like to thank our head coach Michael Osei for his immense contributions towards the success of our club and want to wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” the club said in a statement.

“We are indebted to you for being patient with us, thanks for helping and being there for us in both the good and bad times. You will forever be in our hearts.”

Thank you 🟨🟩 pic.twitter.com/fsoB4BYMXt — Bibiani GoldStars SC (@GoldStarsSc) December 6, 2023

Osei has been at the helm of Goldstars since their promotion to the Ghanaian top flight in the 2021-22 season and has now been relieved of his duties.

In their debut season, Goldstars finished a respectable 9th in the league.

The following season, Osei guided the team to a commendable 5th-place finish, accumulating 49 points across 34 matches.

Meanwhile, the club has signed former Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC defender, Vincent Atinga as they hope to improve their performance.