Some residents of Tapa Abotuase in the Oti region are wallowing in sorrow over the quantity of filth that has taken over the district and the Volta Lake.

ALSO READ: Just in: Highlife singer Nana Tuffour has died

The residents expressed discomfort over how they have to walk on heaps of rubbish on a daily basis.

They said the Volta Lake is a source of drinking water used for domestic purposes but has been polluted with filth.



Some residents in an interview with Adomonline said the lake has been so much polluted that they experience itching when they swim in the course of their work.



They added that they have also been exposed to many water-borne and other diseases that come with filth.



The Biakoye residents are, thus, appealing to the government and other authorities responsible to help clean the district and the Volta Lake to make it neat again.