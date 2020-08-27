Beyoncé is discussing the things she kept in mind while filming the music video for her track, ‘Brown Skin Girl.’

In a message that aired on Monday’s episode of Good Morning America, the 38-year-old singer discussed what she wanted to showcase through the video, which is now available on YouTube.

“It was so important to me in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ that we represented all different shades of brown,” Beyoncé said. “We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light… It was important that we are all in this together and we all are celebrating each other,” she added.

The music video for the song, which was first featured on her 2019 Lion King companion album, The Lion King: The Gift, first debuted in Black Is King, Beyoncé’s visual album that dropped on Disney+ last month.

Now available for the first time as a stand-alone clip, the six-minute-long video celebrates Black women and includes special appearances from actress Lupita Nyong’o, model Naomi Campbell, and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.

Also featured in the stunning video is Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s eight-year-old daughter with JAY-Z. In fact, the eldest child of the musical couple sings both in the song’s opening and closing moments.

The couple also shares three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir; both were featured in Black Is King as well.