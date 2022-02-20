Actress Benedicta Gafah has left her fans and followers with gapped mouths and causing traffic online by posting a new video of herself on her official Instagram page.

In the new video of the actress on Instagram, Gafah was spotted wearing a red dress as she dazzles while facing the camera.

The pretty actress was seen in her home as she flaunts her plush interior made up of photos hanging on the wall and expensive-looking floor tiles.

Benedicta Gafah’s short bodycon outfit causes stir

Benedicta Gafah throws shade as she flaunts heavy backside

Benedicta Gafah complemented her looks with her usual makeover and a pair of black heels to bring out the beauty of the dress she was wearing.

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it with one of the most popular chapters in the Bible: “Psalm 23”.