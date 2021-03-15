Ben Nunoo Mensah has secured another four-year term as President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) following victory in the 2021 elections held on Monday at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.

Mensah beat his sole competitor, Richard Akpokavie Esq, in the presidential race by seven votes to retain his position.

Mensah, a former Ghana Weightlifting Federation president secured 35 votes while Akpokavie received 28 votes from the total valid votes cast.

Mensah also saw his close allies win the positions they contested for.

President of Ghana Volleyball Paul Atchoe retained his position as the GOC first vice president with 37 votes beating Ghana Table Tennis Association president Mawuko Afadzinu who had 26 votes.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong has been elected as Treasurer.

For the General Secretary position, Mohammed Sahnoon won with 41 votes ahead of Richmond Quarcoo, who received had 22 votes.

SWAG General Secretary Charles Osei Assibey lost to Mohammed Mahadi in the race for the 3rd Vice president position.

See full elections results below:

PRESIDENT

1.Richard Akpokavie Esq – Hockey 28

2.Ben Nunoo Mensah – Weightlifting 35*

1ST VICE

Mawuko Afadzinu – Table Tennis 26

Paul Atchoe – Volleyball 37*

2ND VICE

Evans Yeboah – Badminton 12

Frederick Otu Lartey – Taekwondo 51*

3RD VICE

Charles Osei Asibey – Armwrestling 23

Mohammed Mahadi – Fencing 40*

SECRETARY GENERAL

Richmond Quarcoo – Squash 22

Mohammed Sahnoon Esq – Cycling 41*

Deputy Secretary General

Hon. Ahmed Shaib – Weightlifting 44 *

Bawa Fuseini – Triathlon 19

TREASURER

Frederick Acheampong – Football 41*

Christopher Essilfie – Olympian 22

DEPUTY TREASURER

Isaac Aboagye Duah – Tennis 41*

Christopher Darko – Amankrah – Athletics 22

Five Representatives elected from National Federation’s affiliates to the International Federations recognized by the IOC and whose sports are included in the Olympic programme :

Michael Aggrey – Golf

George Okoe Lamptey – Amateur Boxing

Albert Frimpong – Baseball

Emmanuel Tetteh – Judo

Delphina Quaye – Swimming

One elected member from a non Olympic sports federation

Abdul Hayye – Bodybuilding (unopposed)

*One elected member from a National Federation affiliated to the GOC :

Samuel Ayer – SESSA 27

Dr.Bella Bello Bitugo – GUSA 36*

*Three other members elected by Congress :

Rev. Emmanuel Dzani Nikoi – Netball

Michael Nkow Ayeh – GES

Emmanuel O. Asare – Cricket

From Sammy Heywood Okine