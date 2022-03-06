Before Ghana’s Big Six, the Ashanti Kingdom had its own 'Big Six' – Chief of Nkwantakese

The conversations that rolled out in the special edition of Showbiz A-Z in Kumasi this weekend were quite revealing. Among those revelations is that the Ashanti Kingdom is a pioneer to the phrase ‘The Big Six’.

The Chief of Nkwantakese, Nana Boakye Yam Ababio, disclosed this interesting information during Saturday’s Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM, from the Center for National Culture in Kumasi, to mark Ghana Month on Joy.

His revelation surfaced as a buttress to the story behind Okomfo Anokye’s essential migration from the Eastern Region of Ghana to the Ashanti Region, told by Monarchical Safo Kantanka, who was also a panellist on the show.

According to Nana Ababio, “before Ghana had the ‘Big Six’, the Ashanti Kingdom had the ‘Big Six’. The six people that came [to the Ashanti Region] with Okomfo Anokye.”

The Ashanti Big Six was made up of “King Opemsuo Osei Tutu I [who had embarked on a journey to Akwamu with a purpose], Okomfo Anokye, Amankwahtia [who was the ‘Bantamahene (Chief of Bantama)], Dominase, Akropong, and Nsuase.”

Nana Ababio, Chief of Nkwantakese, said “these were the prominent people that came from Akwamu, before 1680”, adding that “before the appearance moon, there were the stars.”

Ghana Month on Joy is a golden opportunity to throw more light on everything Ghanaian.

The Showbiz A-Z crew used its platform to educate its discerning listeners on the history of the Ashanti Kingdom and its contribution to tourism and the creative space at large.